Port Arthur man changes plea in shooting case after female victim shot in face

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Mary Meaux

John Fitzgerald Rice

A Port Arthur man who pleaded guilty to shooting a woman in the face is set for sentencing in September.

John Fitzgerald Rice, 58, was set for trial Tuesday afternoon in Judge Raquel West’s courtroom on a charge of aggravated assault, but changed his plea to guilty before the trial began.

West ordered a pre-sentencing report and is scheduled to hand down a sentence at 9 a.m. Sept. 11, according to information from the court.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Rice’s sentence is capped at 12 years, and probation is also a possibility.

Rice allegedly shot a 31-year-old woman in the face during an argument on March 1, 2022.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he turned himself in to authorities April 6, 2022, and later was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

The case was then forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorneys’ office for review.

More News

See how eating a Dairy Queen Blizzard Thursday could benefit area sick children

BRIGHT FUTURES — Teen who organized Life Skills Buddy Program recognized for passion

Port Arthur police chief weighs in after lawsuit targets alleged sex trafficking in local hotels

$25K total fishing payout, plenty of family fun planned for Indorama event Saturday

Print Article