$25K total fishing payout, plenty of family fun planned for Indorama event Saturday Published 12:16 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

PORT NECHES — The 2nd Annual Fish-O-Rama Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday and holds a day filled with activities for the whole family.

Indorama Ventures and Beaumont Children’s Museum are presenting the event, which goes back into the community to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math and recycling efforts.

Amanda Yarbrough, museum executive director, said proceeds go to several projects including STEAM teacher grants and building a recycling exhibit at the museum.

Kim Hoyt, site director fro Indorama Port Neches, said the event started out as a way to get more involved in the community their employees live and the desire to reach out to youth with STEAM education.

Tournament Coordinator Jeremy Reeves with Indorama Port Neches said on the Fish-O-Rama Facebook page said there is a Captain’s dinner scheduled for Friday night at Beaumont Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be prizes and activities and teams and sponsors are invited.

The tournament starts at 6 a.m. Saturday, with weigh-in from noon to 3 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

There are four divisions: bass, flounder, redfish and trout. There is a guarantee $25,000 payout for these divisions, Reeves said.

Tournament director is Clint Wade With Outlaw Outdoors.

There are a number of planned activities set for Saturday at the park:

Noon to 4 p.m. — Mice Ice

Noon to 3 p.m. — Live fish tank

Noon to 3 p.m. — S.T.E.A.M. activities (fish bottle craft, van De Graff, electromagnetic train, liquid worm, catapult cannon, code and go mouse and more)

Noon — S.T.E.A.M presentation, large spontaneous cloud

1 p.m. — S.T.E.A.M presentation, Mentos geyser

2 p.m. — S.T.E.A.M presentation, holding fire

There will also be food vendors with fajitas, street tacos, shrimp sliders, fried fish, baby back ribs, brisket tacos, ice cream, funnel cakes and more.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Chris Hantz will provide live music from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information or to register, go to fishorama.net.