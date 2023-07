Texas Department of Transportation outlines SH73 lane closure in Port Arthur Published 11:59 am Monday, July 24, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure for State Highway 72, starting Monday night.

The right lane of SH73 westbound from U.S. 69 to Savannah Avenue will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday to work on traffic barrier.

Motorists are warned to expect possible delays.