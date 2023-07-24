Medical helicopter needed after toddler receives 3rd degree burn Published 5:03 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — A 20-month-old boy is being treated at a Galveston hospital for a 3rd degree burn he received Monday.

Orange County Emergency Service District No. 4 Chief Matt Manshack said the incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday on Ashland Drive in Mauriceville.

The injury happened quickly and the child received a burn on the palm of his hand from a stove burner. Manshack said it appears an adult turned away for a second and the toddler touched the stove.

The child was sent via medical helicopter to Galveston and is expected to recover.