Man shot Sunday night in Port Arthur not cooperating, police say

Published 1:03 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By PA News

A man shot in Port Arthur Sunday evening is not cooperating with investigators, authorities announced Monday afternoon.

At approximately 8:27 p.m. Sunday, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to West Thomas Boulevard and Grannis Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden said dispatch advised officers that a possible victim from the shooting had driven to the Motiva Enterprises XYZ gate on Highway 82.

“Once officers arrived in the area of the XYZ gate, they observed Port Arthur Fire Department treating a black male for a gunshot wound that he had received,” Bodden said.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where he is listed as stable.

“The victim was uncooperative with officers,” Bodden said. “There are no known suspects at this time.”

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the shooting response.

