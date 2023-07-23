Shea Adams talks about stepping into role of Port Neches-Groves quarterback Published 12:26 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Shea Adams burst onto the scene for Port Neches-Groves football last season.

He was a Swiss army knife for the Indians, taking snaps at wide receiver, tight end and wildcat quarterback en route to a 31-touchdown campaign.

Now entering his senior year, Adams is set to show off a different side of his skillset. He’s earned the starting nod and takes over the quarterback job on a full-time basis.

“Growing up, I was always the quarterback,” he said. “Even last year when I was a receiver, I practiced with the quarterbacks every single day. I’m ready for this.”

Adams frequently showcased his athleticism in 2022 and is a talented runner with the ball in his hands. While he hasn’t thrown much at the varsity level, he’s focused on improving his arm to truly become a two-way threat.

Half the battle of playing quarterback is the mental aspect. Adams said studying his reads and progressions will accelerate his growth as a passer.

He also has the benefit of seeing things from a receiver’s point of view.

“Being a quarterback, I think you need to know everybody’s position and what they do,” he said. “I think having played all over the field definitely gives me a little bit of a better perspective for it, and I get how those guys feel.”

PNG head coach Jeff Joseph described his quarterback as a gifted athlete who is intelligent and hard-working.

Adams has earned the full trust of the coaching staff — and he has just as much praise for them.

“This new coaching staff coming in was definitely the best thing that could have happened for me,” Adams said. “They’ve always believed in me; they’ve always worked me and kept me going. I could not have asked for a better coaching staff.”

Adams’ goals for his senior season are to build up team chemistry and make another run at the playoffs.

While he’s always tried to lead by example, stepping up as a vocal leader in the locker room and the huddle is another important objective.

Of course, the quarterback is typically the face of most football teams.

Port Neches-Groves is an especially passionate fanbase, and Adams looks forward to repping the purple-and-white once again.

“I absolutely love our community,” he said. “We’ve got the best fans out of anyone in Texas, and I’m honored to be the face of the team. When I was younger, I remember watching Roschon (Johnson) and all those guys, and I hope I can be a good role model to the younger kids like that.”

As things currently stand, Adams has received six scholarship offers from Division I football programs. Lamar, Incarnate Word and Dartmouth are among those who have reached out, along with service schools Army, Navy and Air Force.

— Written by Keagan Smith