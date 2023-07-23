Nederland Police detail timeline for extended lane closures along South 27th Street

Published 12:14 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

By PA News

The Nederland Police Department announced lanes closures planned this week.

Beginning Monday, a portion of South 27th Street between Avenue H and FM 365 will narrow from the four lanes of traffic to two lanes (one lane traveling toward Avenue H and one traveling toward FM 365).

The lane closure is necessary to allow HB Neild (NISD bond contractor) to tie-in to the sanitary sewer system.

The lane closure will last approximately nine calendar days until Aug. 2 or 3.

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously in the area and to follow all traffic control signage.

This is necessary for the safety of drivers and the workers in the area.

(Courtesy of the Nederland Police Department)

