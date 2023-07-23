Nederland Police detail timeline for extended lane closures along South 27th Street Published 12:14 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

The Nederland Police Department announced lanes closures planned this week.

Beginning Monday, a portion of South 27th Street between Avenue H and FM 365 will narrow from the four lanes of traffic to two lanes (one lane traveling toward Avenue H and one traveling toward FM 365).

The lane closure is necessary to allow HB Neild (NISD bond contractor) to tie-in to the sanitary sewer system.

The lane closure will last approximately nine calendar days until Aug. 2 or 3.

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously in the area and to follow all traffic control signage.

This is necessary for the safety of drivers and the workers in the area.