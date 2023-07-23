LifeShare Blood Center partnering with Cecil Atkission Toyota for 2-day blood drive Published 12:10 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

ORANGE — Cecil Atkission Toyota is teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center to restock the blood supply.

A planned two-day “Save Our Summer Blood Drive” this week includes door prizes, food and saving lives.

Having an adequate amount of blood for hospitals is critical, and the public is urged to participate by giving blood July 28 and July 29 at Cecil Atkission Toyota in Orange.

Blood donations have been down all summer, and hospital patients, including cancer patients who are the No. 1 recipients of blood, are counting on the community in Southeast Texas to ensure a steady blood supply.

“We are excited to partner with Cecil Atkission Toyota. The summer is always an extremely difficult time for the nation’s blood supply and LifeShare is grateful to the team at Cecil Atkission for their support,” said Brooke Hulett, LifeShare Blood Center regional director.

The inaugural Save Our Summer Blood Drive kicks off from noon to 6 p.m. July 28 and continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 at Cecil Atkission Toyota, 2500 I-10 in Orange.

Donors will enjoy free food, be entered to win fun door prizes and receive a 24-oz. custom insulated water bottle.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to approximately 100 medical facilities throughout Southeast Texas, Louisiana and South Arkansas.

Founded in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1942, it is a nonprofit service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.