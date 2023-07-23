Filing begins next week for municipal, school board seats; see what’s up for grabs Published 12:30 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Filing for seats on local city councils and school board is set to begin Monday ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

The cities of Port Neches and Groves, as well as the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District each have seats coming up for election.

Two seats are up for election in the City of Port Neches, Place 3 and Place 5. They are currently held by John Davenport and Terry Schwertner, respectively.

For more information on filing for a seat on Port Neches City Council, call 409-719-4208.

In the City of Groves, the seats held by Ward No. 1 Councilman Mark McAdams and Ward No. 3 Councilman Rob Vensel are up for election. The city has not called for an election as of Friday but council is expected to do this at the July 31 meeting, according to information from the city.

For more information on filing for a seat on Groves City Council, call 409-960-5773.

In PNGISD, the Place 6 seat currently held by Dallon James and Place 7 seat currently held by Jake LeFort are up for election.

Filing begins Monday and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 21, according to information from the district.

For more information, call the district at 409-722-4244.

Early voting is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.