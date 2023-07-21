Port Arthur Police chief shares arrest update following fatal Wednesday shooting Published 2:01 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Police in Port Arthur now have a strong person of interest following Wednesday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Jhamiah Dixion.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said on Friday afternoon that authorities expect to make an arrest.

PAPD was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive after a neighbor called to report hearing a shot fired.

The victim, who was a resident of the apartments, was found lying in the parking lot.

Detectives are looking for a motive for the shooting, adding there were no reports of a disturbance at the apartments.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

This homicide is the fourth for the city this year.