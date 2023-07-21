Outlook for the weekend includes oppressive heat, hope for needed rainfall Published 12:20 am Friday, July 21, 2023

The National Weather Service lead forecaster in Lake Charles says Southeast Texas residents are ending the week as they began it: oppressive heat over the region.

“Some good news,” according to Joe Rua, “in that the pattern looks to be changing on Saturday for a brief period, so some much needed rainfall will be possible by late Saturday into Sunday, as a majority of the area in under a moderate drought.”

Before the rainfall late Saturday, oppressive heat looks to continue into Saturday.

“Also, with the increasing shower activity late Saturday, does come the risk of some strong to severe storms for late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, with damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud to ground lightning the main concerns,” Rua said.

“Also, some of the stronger storms will have the potential for some locally heavy rainfall that may lead to minor flooding.”