Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 10-16

Published 12:04 am Friday, July 21, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 10 to July 16:

  • Christopher Henry, 19, unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Cody Harrison, 41, warrant other agency
  • Pedro Garza, 42, Nederland warrants
  • Jushaard Henderson, 22, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Atkinson, 31, Nederland warrants
  • Phillup Heimeyer, 27, warrant other agency
  • David Graham, 41, warrant other agency
  • Robyn Graham, 39,warrant other agency
  • Michael Folmar, 30, public intoxication
  • Brandon Bonton, 31, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 10 to July 16:

July 10

  • Assault -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • An information report was made in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

July 11

  • A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue H.
  • Found property was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

July 12

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2300 block of FM 365.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 8300 block of Holmes Road.

July 13

  • An officer found property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 1st Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A theft was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.

July 14

  • A death was reported in the 800 block of North 17th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
  • A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 15

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 16

  • A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft and found property was reported in the 1500 block of Jackson.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge Drive.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
  • Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

