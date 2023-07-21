Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 10-16 Published 12:04 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 10 to July 16:

Christopher Henry, 19, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Cody Harrison, 41, warrant other agency

Pedro Garza, 42, Nederland warrants

Jushaard Henderson, 22, warrant other agency

Aaron Atkinson, 31, Nederland warrants

Phillup Heimeyer, 27, warrant other agency

David Graham, 41, warrant other agency

Robyn Graham, 39,warrant other agency

Michael Folmar, 30, public intoxication

Brandon Bonton, 31, criminal trespass

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 10 to July 16:

July 10

Assault -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

An information report was made in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

July 11

A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue H.

Found property was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

July 12

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2300 block of FM 365.

A dog at large was reported in the 8300 block of Holmes Road.

July 13

An officer found property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 1 st Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A theft was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.

July 14

A death was reported in the 800 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Highway 365.

A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 15

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 16