Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 10-16
Published 12:04 am Friday, July 21, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 10 to July 16:
- Christopher Henry, 19, unlawfully carrying a weapon
- Cody Harrison, 41, warrant other agency
- Pedro Garza, 42, Nederland warrants
- Jushaard Henderson, 22, warrant other agency
- Aaron Atkinson, 31, Nederland warrants
- Phillup Heimeyer, 27, warrant other agency
- David Graham, 41, warrant other agency
- Robyn Graham, 39,warrant other agency
- Michael Folmar, 30, public intoxication
- Brandon Bonton, 31, criminal trespass
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 10 to July 16:
July 10
- Assault -family violence and criminal mischief was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- An information report was made in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
July 11
- A person was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Avenue H.
- Found property was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
July 12
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- A dog at large was reported in the 8300 block of Holmes Road.
July 13
- An officer found property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A theft was reported in the 300 block of South 1st Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of North 34th Street.
July 14
- A death was reported in the 800 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
- A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2800 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 15
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 16
- A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft and found property was reported in the 1500 block of Jackson.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing / circulation was reported in the 100 block of Crown Ridge Drive.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- Two people were arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.