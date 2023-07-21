Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-July 18
Published 12:06 am Friday, July 21, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18:
July 12
- Zachary Harve, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.
- An information report was taken at the 4900 block of Bellaire.
July 13
- No reports.
July 14
- Jesus Marin Garcia, 44, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
- Michelle Tubbs, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
- A dog at large was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.
- A credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway.
July 15
- Horace Freeman, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Sergio Garcia Cardenas, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.
- Ryan Amburn, 34, was arrested for false drug test falsification device in the 5900 block of West Washington.
July 16
- An information report was taken at the 6800 block of 39th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 17
- An information Report was taken at the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
July 18
- Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- Mitchell Werner, 54, was arrested for assault by threat, resisting arrest, search or transport and disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 4400 block of Boyd.
- Tyrell Harris, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of West Texas 73.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3200 block of Charles.