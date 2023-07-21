Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-July 18 Published 12:06 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18:

July 12

Zachary Harve, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.

An information report was taken at the 4900 block of Bellaire.

July 13

No reports.

July 14

Jesus Marin Garcia, 44, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Michelle Tubbs, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.

A dog at large was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.

A credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway.

July 15

Horace Freeman, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.

Sergio Garcia Cardenas, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.

Ryan Amburn, 34, was arrested for false drug test falsification device in the 5900 block of West Washington.

July 16

An information report was taken at the 6800 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 17

An information Report was taken at the 5200 block of 33 rd Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.

July 18