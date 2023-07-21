Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-July 18

Published 12:06 am Friday, July 21, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18:

July 12

  • Zachary Harve, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.
  • An information report was taken at the 4900 block of Bellaire.

July 13

  • No reports.

July 14

  • Jesus Marin Garcia, 44, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Michelle Tubbs, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Terrell.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.
  • A credit or debit card abuse was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway.

July 15

  • Horace Freeman, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Sergio Garcia Cardenas, 37, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Ryan Amburn, 34, was arrested for false drug test falsification device in the 5900 block of West Washington.

July 16

  • An information report was taken at the 6800 block of 39th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 17

  • An information Report was taken at the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.

July 18

  • Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • Mitchell Werner, 54, was arrested for assault by threat, resisting arrest, search or transport and disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 4400 block of Boyd.
  • Tyrell Harris, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 3500 block of West Texas 73.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3200 block of Charles.

