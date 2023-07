BRIEF — Port Arthur Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ hosting back-to-school event Published 12:10 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Port Arthur Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ “House of Prayer” is hosting a Back to School Kids Read A Book event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 2600 Howard St.

There will be free supplies and books, free hot dogs, games and arts and crafts.

Kids must be present.