Police identify man killed Wednesday night in Port Arthur Townhome shooting

Published 10:26 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes Wednesday night. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old local man.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said officers were dispatched at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive after a neighbor called to report hearing a shot fired.

The victim, who was a resident of the apartments, was found lying in the parking lot.

Police identified the victim as Jhamiah Dixion.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Duriso said detectives do not know a motive for the shooting, adding there were no reports of a disturbance at the apartments.

Police did not have a person of interest as of Thursday morning.

This homicide is the fourth for the city this year.

