Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage, shares secrets of success Published 12:08 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

GROVES — When it was time to kiss his bride of 70 years, Richard Carter leaned to his right, placed his hand sweetly on the side of Melba “Wickie’s” face and gave her a kiss, celebrating their decades of marriage.

The Carter couple commemorated their platinum anniversary Wednesday in the chapel at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home surrounded by family and friends. The couple is originally from Orange County, and Wickie is a resident at the facility, having been diagnosed with dementia.

The couple held hands while Bridge City Municipal Court Judge Bill Dixon said a few words honoring the Carters.

Dixon said he’s known the Carters his whole life.

Wickie, 87, and Richard, 88, were high school sweethearts in a small town in Louisiana.

When asked how he knew she was the one for him, Richard smiled and said, “Well I didn’t know for sure but I decided real quick.”

A couple married for 70 years surely has advice for others.

“I just kept falling in love, and I didn’t see the reason to part company,” he said, adding they worked hard staying married.

Wickie described the love of her life as they sat together, a smile on her face.

“Well, quite frankly, I was quite taken with him,” she said. “He’s a very smart man. He’s got a good head on his shoulders.”

Richard said they will keep loving each other as long as they love — “we don’t know what else to do.”

The couple had three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Daughter Mona Carter said she’s never seen two people who love each other as much as her parents.

“Any place they go, they still walk hand-in-hand, they hold hands,” Mona Carter said. “I’ve never known anyone who loved like that, and they loved their children like that.”