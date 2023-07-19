Port of Port Arthur’s financial report earns recognition of “Excellence” Published 12:20 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Port of Port Arthur Navigation District’s comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended that ended July 31, 2022 is excellent.

That was backed up by the nation’s chief association looking over similar efforts.

“On behalf of the Port Commission, we are pleased to see our staff and port rewarded with this acknowledgement,” said John Comeaux, Board of Commissioners president. “This award demonstrates the port’s long-standing commitment to accurate and full disclosure to the public of the port’s financial performance.”

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Port of Port Arthur Navigation District.

The Certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting; its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, Port Director/CEO Larry Kelley said.

“The recognition is important, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of our port team,” he added. “My sincere compliments to our accounting finance team members. This award is but one measure of our commitment to our community for continued transparency, professional management and a standard of excellence.”

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.