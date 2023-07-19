Jefferson County constable sworn-in as Justices of the Peace and Constables Association president Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Constable Christopher Bates Sr. of Jefferson County was sworn in as president of the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas.

The June 29 swearing in took place at the 79th Annual JPCA Education Conference in San Antonio. Bates became the fourth president from Jefferson County and first African-American president of the Association in its 79-year history.

Surrounded by members, friends and family, Bates was given the oath of office by Immediate Past President Judge Sergio De Leon of Tarrant County.

In his remarks, Bates gave honor to God for guiding his path and promised to continue working hard for the association just as he has done since becoming a member 10 years ago.

Bates has been the Jefferson County Constable of Pct. 2 since 2013.

When he took office in 2013, he became the second youngest constable in Texas history at the age of 27 and the first African-American Constable of Pct. 2.

Bates previously served as District 10 Director for JPCA and on the Constable’s Education Committee for the Texas Justice Court Training Center.

JPCA is the largest organization of county elected Officials in Texas.