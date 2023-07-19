Groves city manager search progressing; next steps outlined Published 12:24 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

GROVES — Leaders in Groves have set a date for their first collective meeting with Slavin Management Consultants in an effort to hire a new city manager.

The special meeting, which will consist of an executive session, is set for 5 p.m. July 26 at Groves City Hall, interim city manager Lance Billeaud said.

No vote will be taken and no public discussion will occur at the meeting, according to Billeaud.

Mayor Chris Borne said last week the council and some employees met with Slavin representatives in May. This meeting was for Slavin to get an idea of what city leaders are looking for in a new city manager.

The meeting on July 26 will be the council’s first meeting as a whole with the Georgia-based executive search firm.

The city is currently starting its budget preparation for the 2024 fiscal year with Billeaud at the helm.

Borne said city leaders are proceeding with the budget process with Billeaud until a new city manager is hired.

City managers are essentially chief executive officers for the city who supervise the administration, prepare and administer the annual budget and oversee expenditures, among other responsibilities, according to Texas Municipal League.

Borne did not elaborate on what attributes and skills he would like to see in a city manager.

“I can’t speak for council. I assume (Slavin) will try to meet all the needs with one person, which will be tough to do,” Borne said.

Slavin Management Consultants was tapped by council to fill the city manager’s seat in March.

Slavin was one of four search teams that vied for the position.

The city is looking to replace former city manager D.E. Sosa, who submitted a separation agreement to the city in December, leaving after two decades.

Groves Fire Chief and Emergency management Coordinator Lance Billeaud was appointed interim city manager and began serving in that role Jan. 4.