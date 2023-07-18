More than 100 local performers bringing Beauty and the Beast to life Published 12:06 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Port Arthur Little Theatre is presenting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with performances planned this month and next month.

Debbie Pletcher is directing the action, with showcases planned July 28-30, Aug. 4-6, Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20.

Curtain times for Fridays and Saturdays are 7:30 p.m.

Curtain times Sunday matinees are 2:30 p.m.

The music is by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, based on a book by Linda Woolverton.

It was originally directed by Robert Jess Roth and originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

The Port Arthur production has 16 performances with four casts.

Each cast is performing four times. Make sure you are purchasing tickets for the correct performance.

Cast 1 is performing July 28, Aug. 6, 12 and 18.

Cast 2 is performing July 29, Aug. 4, 13 and 19.

Cast 3 is performing July 30, Aug. 5, 11 and 20.

Cast 4 is performing the matinees July 29, Aug. 5, 12 and 19.

“Port Arthur Little Theatre is excited to kick off its 2023-2024 season with the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast,” a troupe release states. “Following a record turnout for PALT auditions, more than 100 local performers of all ages make up the four casts that will take the stage …”

Pletcher, who is directing the show and is also theater board president, said bringing this production to life has been magical.

“To get to work with so many talented people both on the stage and behind the scenes has been humbling,” she said. “I think it’s a show all of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana needs to see. The amount of talent is mind-blowing.”

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out.

If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Tickets are available at palt.org and start at $11 for students (through college); $13 for senior citizens (62+), teachers and active duty military; and $15 adult General Admission.

Make reservations by leaving a message at 409-727-PALT.