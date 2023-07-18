More suspects sought in Donyel Delmar killing; fundraiser established Published 12:04 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Port Arthur police are searching for at least two other persons of interest in the July 8 shooting death of Donyel Delmar following an out-of-state arrest last week.

One alleged suspect, Kentrell Gabriel, 26, was arrested on a warrant July 14 in New Iberia, Louisiana.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said police do not know a possible motive for the killing but hope further investigation reveals the motive. He said Gabriel has ties to Louisiana and Port Arthur.

A spokesperson with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a mug shot for Gabriel and said the case in Louisiana is with the New Iberia Police Department.

Delmar, 45, was shot several times and found lying in the parking lot at Prince Hall Village Apartments, 934 W. 14th St., just after 11 p.m. on July 8.

The shooting victim was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries, Port Arthur police said.

A gofundme account has been set up by family of Delmar to help pay for funeral expenses. The account is titled “Help with burial.”

Services for Donyel Delmar are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.