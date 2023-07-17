More human remains found in wooded area in Bon Wier, sheriff says Published 1:51 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

BON WIER — On Saturday at approximately noon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call that a human backbone was found in a wooded area on a bluff near the Sabine River off CR 4085 in Bon Wier.

“We made contact with the caller, who directed us to the location were the remains were found,” Sheriff Robert Burby said in a release.

“We conducted a search of the area. We collected items for further investigation to ascertain what occurred at the location that resulted in the human remains being in that area.”

At this point, investigator cannot say the found skull and these remains are from the same body.

“We will not speculate, and since we don’t have the facts yet, we must rely on what the experts find once they examine the skull found earlier (last) week on the sandbar, and the human remains we found Saturday,” Burby added.

Once this examination is complete, authorities will be able to ascertain some of the facts surrounding the case.

“Once we are provided a comprehensive report from the forensic lab pertaining to the human remains, an update will be provided,” Burby said. “If you feel you have information pertaining to this case, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636.”