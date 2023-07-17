Heat index readings create dangerous impacts for Southeast Texas on Monday Published 6:47 am Monday, July 17, 2023

Weather watchers said Monday looks like another day for dangerous heat with heat index readings from 108 to 112 degrees.

Therefore, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Joe Rua said.

Dangerous heat stress looks like it will be around for another couple of days.

However, a pattern change is looking more likely by the end of the week into next weekend that will bring increasing rain chances and lower heat.

An upper level ridge will continue to suppress a majority of the convection allowing for air temperatures to soar and when combined with high humidity values created oppressive heat.

This pattern is looking more likely to break down by the end of the week into next weekend that will bring higher rain chances and lower heat values.