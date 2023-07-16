Southeast Texas man arrested after Google reports uploading of 500-plus child porn pictures Published 12:24 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

A cyber tip by Google regarding a person uploading 575 files of apparent child pornography led to the arrest of a 42-year-old Winnie man.

Christopher Wayne Manuel was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Oct. 12 with bond set at $20,000 for each count.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Manuel bonded out the same day.

According to the affidavit for warrant of arrest and detention, on May 6, 2022 a law enforcement officer assigned to the Child Exploitation Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was assigned to investigate two CyberTipline reports by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tips were originally reported on March 29, 2022, by Google of a person uploading 575 files of apparent child pornography.

Through the investigation the officer confirmed the files were of illegal child pornography and also confirmed the name and address of the alleged suspect.

A search warrant was obtained and on Oct. 10 law enforcement stopped Manuel as he arrived home from work. He was detained and a search was undertaken, the document read.

An Android tablet was found on a nightstand in Manuel’s bedroom and during a preview of the device, multiple video files of child pornography were allegedly discovered.

At least one file depicted a female that appeared to be between the ages of 9 and 11 being sexually assaulted by an unknown male.