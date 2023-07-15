WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT — Brittni Anderson & Jeffrey Jones Published 12:22 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Brittni Anderson is a Port Arthur resident.

Her mother is Fadra James and father is Craig Anderson.

Her grandparents are Ruthie Mae Anderson and Esau Anderson on her father’s side and Patricia Green and J.L. Barton Jr. on her mother’s side.

Brittni graduated from Memorial High School in 2009 and also earned a bachelor’s in Business Administration.

She works as an admissions counselor for Job Corp.

Jeffrey Jones is a Port Arthur resident.

His mother is Bertha Jones and father is Toney Jones Sr.

His grandparents are Leroy Jones and Dolly Richard Jones, Albert Williams and Faniie Dumes and Arthur Gray and Clodie Webb Gray.

Jeffrey graduated from Memorial High School in 2010.

He works as a USPS mail carrier.

They have a son, Kameron.

The wedding is planned Sept. 8, 2024 in Wallisville.

Jeffrey and Brittni lost their fathers in 2020, so they will be doing a special honoring of them during the ceremony.

Do you have a wedding announcement to share? Click here to send it at no cost.