PHOTO FEATURE — Groves Networking Coffee includes breakfast pizza fun Published 12:18 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Pizza Artista and the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center enjoyed a strong turnout this week for the Monthly Networking Coffee, which was held Wednesday at the pizza spot at 3814 Main Avenue in Groves. Attendees enjoyed local coffee, breakfast pizza and more. The public is invited to get connected with other local businesses and community members at the next Networking Coffee, which starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at Neches River Wheelhouse.