PHOTO FEATURE — Groves Networking Coffee includes breakfast pizza fun

Published 12:18 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By PA News

(Natalie Picazo/The News)

Pizza Artista and the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center enjoyed a strong turnout this week for the Monthly Networking Coffee, which was held Wednesday at the pizza spot at 3814 Main Avenue in Groves. Attendees enjoyed local coffee, breakfast pizza and more. The public is invited to get connected with other local businesses and community members at the next Networking Coffee, which starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at Neches River Wheelhouse.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

From addiction to theology. Port Arthur man pens book on transformation.

Man charged with Port Arthur killing of mom of 6 now in federal custody

PNG’s Khristian Curtis drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT — Brittni Anderson & Jeffrey Jones

Print Article