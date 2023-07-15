Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 3-9

Published 12:04 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 3 to July 9:

  • Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, search or transport
  • Marty Peltier, 39, warrant other agency
  • Summer Latimore, 25, fail to identify-giving false information, Nederland warrants
  • Alejandro Cruz, 31, Nederland warrants
  • Dale Hilts, 62, Nederland warrants
  • Travion Frazier, 17, evading arrest with a vehicle
  • Morgan Weatherly, 30, accident causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Lucius Carlisle, 44, Nederland warrants
  • Tom Gillam IV, 34, warrant other agency
  • Feliciano Patxot, 40, assault offensive touch-family violence
  • Tyler Battenfield, 27, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 3 to July 9:

July 3

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 600 block of South 5 ½ Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Tahoe.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Helena.

July 4

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2200 block of Avenue A.

July 5

  • A person was arrested for failure to identify-giving false information and Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of South 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 2500 block of Broadway in Beaumont.

July 6

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana in the 8500 block of Central Mall Drive in Port Arthur.

July 7

  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 600 block of Boston.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

July 8

  • Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 37th Street.

July 9

  • A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

