Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 3-9 Published 12:04 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 3 to July 9:

Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, search or transport

Marty Peltier, 39, warrant other agency

Summer Latimore, 25, fail to identify-giving false information, Nederland warrants

Alejandro Cruz, 31, Nederland warrants

Dale Hilts, 62, Nederland warrants

Travion Frazier, 17, evading arrest with a vehicle

Morgan Weatherly, 30, accident causes bodily injury-family violence

Lucius Carlisle, 44, Nederland warrants

Tom Gillam IV, 34, warrant other agency

Feliciano Patxot, 40, assault offensive touch-family violence

Tyler Battenfield, 27, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 3 to July 9:

July 3

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of 8 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 600 block of South 5 ½ Street.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Tahoe.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Helena.

July 4

A person was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2200 block of Avenue A.

July 5

A person was arrested for failure to identify-giving false information and Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of South 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 2500 block of Broadway in Beaumont.

July 6

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana in the 8500 block of Central Mall Drive in Port Arthur.

July 7

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 600 block of Boston.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

July 8

Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 37th Street.

July 9