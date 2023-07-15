Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 3-9
Published 12:04 am Saturday, July 15, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 3 to July 9:
- Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, search or transport
- Marty Peltier, 39, warrant other agency
- Summer Latimore, 25, fail to identify-giving false information, Nederland warrants
- Alejandro Cruz, 31, Nederland warrants
- Dale Hilts, 62, Nederland warrants
- Travion Frazier, 17, evading arrest with a vehicle
- Morgan Weatherly, 30, accident causes bodily injury-family violence
- Lucius Carlisle, 44, Nederland warrants
- Tom Gillam IV, 34, warrant other agency
- Feliciano Patxot, 40, assault offensive touch-family violence
- Tyler Battenfield, 27, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 3 to July 9:
July 3
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Tahoe.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2300 block of Helena.
July 4
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2600 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2200 block of Avenue A.
July 5
- A person was arrested for failure to identify-giving false information and Nederland warrants in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of South 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 2500 block of Broadway in Beaumont.
July 6
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be unlawfully carrying a weapon and possessing marijuana in the 8500 block of Central Mall Drive in Port Arthur.
July 7
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 600 block of Boston.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
July 8
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 37th Street.
July 9
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2400 block of Avenue E.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.