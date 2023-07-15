Man charged with Port Arthur killing of mom of 6 now in federal custody Published 12:48 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

A man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Port Arthur is now in federal custody.

Eric Ryan Martin, 38, was taken into federal custody June 29 on a violation of supervised release. He is being held in a federal facility in Beaumont, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Martin was arrested June 19 by Lafayette, Louisiana police after allegedly shooting and killing Shekira Simpson, 31, in the 2800 block of 15th Street.

Simpson’s body was in the vehicle with Martin when he was apprehended in Louisiana.

Martin is also suspected of shooting Leon Davis in the back in the 1600 block of Vicksburg the same day.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. set bond at $1 million for the fatal shooting of Simpson.

Even though Martin is in federal custody, he is still facing the homicide charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from Port Arthur, Duriso said.

According to Simpson’s obituary, she had ties to Port Arthur, graduated with honors from Richard Milburn Academy in 2009 and moved to Houston in 2019.

She had completed her first semester in psychology and was enrolled in summer school at Houston Community College in Houston.

Simpson had six children and her interests included family gatherings, traveling and taking care of her children, the obituary read.

Simpson was laid to rest July 1.