KATHIE’S KORNER — Dog days of July 2023 Published 12:02 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Everyday is Dog Day at my cottage. My Great Dane, Candy, insists, gently.

Most people think of “dog days of summer” as miserable, hot, muggy days, and they’ve actually been given a timeline: July 3 through Aug. 11.

Some believe that dogs are lazy, and have no activity in the heat.

There are always questions like, do snakes go blind, dogs go mad? Don’t let a black cat cross your path or you shouldn’t swim in high heat temperatures. Getting wet in the rain might give you a common cold (remember, we’re water proof) or don’t pet strange dogs (always ask their owner).

Historically and astronomically, there’s a so-called, alarming, period of time recorded following the rising of Star System Sirius. It is actually called, of course, “The Brightest Star in the Sky, The Dog Star.”

The Bible has a few positive stories including dogs who went hunting with Kings and their crew, also to clean-up in the streets, and guard dogs.

Proverbs 12:10 says, “A righteous man (one in right standing with God) takes good care of his animals.”

The late Pastor Jack Hayford at Church On The Way in California, a pastoral friend to Mike and I, commented (years ago) in a fun conversation after service that he thinks after enjoying having pets of his own, that God gave us pets for our enjoyment with accompanying laughter and play time.

A final thought from anonymous.

God said, “I need somebody strong enough to pull sleds, find bombs and illegal drugs, guard people and property, yet gentle enough to love babies and comfort the elderly, lead the blind, somebody who will spend all day on the couch resting their head (perhaps on your favorite pillow) and supportive, even who will, affectionately, lift the spirits of disappointments or a broken heart, so, remember, God Made A Dog!

So, don’t get all down on dogs. Get in your air conditioning and remember the Dog Star, the brightest in the sky.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.