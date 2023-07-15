Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 5-11 Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 5 to July 11:

July 5

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.

July 6

Camron Brown, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Justin Berry, 37, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlaw possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Shanna Carroll, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Darius Neal, 34, was arrested for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and defective equipment in the 6100 block of East Drive.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Bellaire.

July 7

Allison Lovelady, 36, was arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Jaylin White, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapon in the 2700 block of Ruby.

Chan Rubin, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 2700 block of Ruby.

Christopher Baker, 21, was arrested for no operator/drivers license, display expired registration/license plates and failed to maintain financial responsibility in the 2700 block of Ruby.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.

July 8

An information report was taken at the 5100 block of East Parkway.

July 9

Cornelius Gray, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Sue.

An information was taken at the 5000 block of Monroe.

July 10

William Mallett, 22, was arrested for assault, public intoxication and fail to identify in the 5600 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Dillon Champagne, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 4900 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.

July 11