Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 5-11
Published 12:06 am Saturday, July 15, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 5 to July 11:
July 5
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
July 6
- Camron Brown, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Justin Berry, 37, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlaw possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- Shanna Carroll, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
- Darius Neal, 34, was arrested for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and defective equipment in the 6100 block of East Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 4600 block of Bellaire.
July 7
- Allison Lovelady, 36, was arrested for warrants and fail to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Jaylin White, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapon in the 2700 block of Ruby.
- Chan Rubin, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants in the 2700 block of Ruby.
- Christopher Baker, 21, was arrested for no operator/drivers license, display expired registration/license plates and failed to maintain financial responsibility in the 2700 block of Ruby.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.
July 8
- An information report was taken at the 5100 block of East Parkway.
July 9
- Cornelius Gray, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 1800 block of Carolina Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Sue.
- An information was taken at the 5000 block of Monroe.
July 10
- William Mallett, 22, was arrested for assault, public intoxication and fail to identify in the 5600 block of 39th Street.
- Dillon Champagne, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 4900 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Montrose.
July 11
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.