Zenaida Veal named FivePoint Credit Union Greater Houston Market Manager Published 12:04 am Friday, July 14, 2023

FivePoint Credit Union President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced that Zenaida Veal has been hired as the Greater Houston Market Manager.

Veal will office out of 5Point Credit Union’s newest branch located in Magnolia, which is scheduled to open in early 2024.

FivePoint has been serving the Southeast Texas community since 1935.

Veal has 17 years of progressive experience in the banking and credit union industries, holding roles such as branch manager, assistant branch manager, sales & service associate and senior teller.

She is a graduate of Hope High School and currently resides in Tomball with her family.