Police identify 2 victims from fatal Port Arthur crash

Published 12:38 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Police have released the names of two people that were killed when their vehicle was reportedly rear ended by an 18-wheeler tanker.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim identified the victims as Yasmin Torres Coca, 29, and Ayan Garcia Calvard, 30.

Authorities said they are still working to determine where the victims are from.

Three other people were in the vehicle when the June 5 crash occurred at the intersection Texas 73 and West Port Arthur Road.

The connection between Coca and Calvard is not known at this time, though Duriso said the occupants of the car were headed to a house in Port Arthur.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said in a June 5 interview that it appeared a Dodge Charger was stopped at the light at the intersection of Texas 73 and West Port Arthur Road headed eastbound when the driver of the tanker truck hit the car from behind.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not appear seriously injured, Burnett said.

Once police complete the crash investigation, the findings will be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

