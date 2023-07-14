Vehicle struck by bullets, man grazed at The Pointe Apartments Thursday

Published 1:40 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets and the driver grazed Thursday night in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to The Pointe Apartments, 1501 Poole Avenue, sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Tim Duriso said a male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, adding the victim is a resident of the apartments.

Duriso said he was told there was a disturbance at Villa Main Apartments not far from The Pointe Apartments prior to shooting on Poole Avenue.

Police have a lead on the shooting suspect, but as of Friday afternoon no arrests had been made.

Duriso said the Thursday night shooting is not connected to the July 8 fatal shooting of Donyel Delmar at Prince Hall Village Apartments.

Those with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

