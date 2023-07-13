Yasiri Naville creates positive impact for Young Emerging Leaders Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Yasiri Naville has been selected as the Young Emerging Leaders (YEL) spotlight.

Naville was born in Los Angeles but has been calling Port Arthur her home since she was 1-year-old.

She is an extremely dedicated real estate agent with JLA Realty and has been serving Southeast Texas for the last 11 years.

Naville was the president of the Port Neches-Port Arthur-Nederland Board of Realtors® and a chairwoman for Mid-County Salvation Army in 2022.

In the past, she also served as a board director for the Port Neches-Port Arthur-Nederland Board of Realtors and is currently a chair for “Change for Caring” community service committee.

As a current member of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce-led YEL, Naville is also an ambassador for the Commerce and a member of the Hispanic Business Association of SETX.

She enjoys getting involved in the community, growing relationships and helping people find their forever home.

In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family and traveling around the world to immerse herself in different cultures.