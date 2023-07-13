Port Arthur’s Dr. Kristi Floyd reaching out with Course Crew Published 12:20 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Dr. Kristi Floyd, who is from Port Arthur and lived in Houston, is currently an assistant principal in the Katy Independent School District.

She is also involved in Course Crew, LLC: Empowering Individuals to Achieve Their Potential.

The purpose is to provide life-changing expertise through courses taught by “renowned masters in their professions.”

Floyd is a Course Crew instructor and has been featured in the Who’s Who for American Teachers Association and is a published author.

She is passionate about children and wants to continue to help position all students and teachers for success.

Course Crew students can learn at their own pace with courses designed to be simple to understand and follow.

To learn more about Course Crew, contact Anouk (Brumfield) McIntyre by emailing customerservice@course-crew.com, calling 702-482-7291 or visiting course-crew.com.