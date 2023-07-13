2 arrested at Good Luck Game Room in Port Arthur for illegal gambling Published 1:10 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Good Luck Game Room in Port Arthur ran into some unfortunate arrests this week, police said.

According to Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden, PAPD’s Narcotics and Guns Unit personnel conducted at gambling operation at the venue, 3885 Gulfway Drive, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“During the course of the operation, officers were able to observe two gaming attendants intentionally operate and participate in the earnings of the gaming business,” Bodden said.

Police identified the suspects as 58-year-old Lam Tranh and 60-year-old Weerahennedige Fernando.

Bodden said the suspects were taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device/equipment.