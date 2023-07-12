Port Neches business group plans new event hall, wedding venue Published 12:36 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

PORT NECHES — The owners of Le Cottage Event Hall in Port Neches saw the need for a venue for brides who wanted something closer to home, as opposed to traveling far for their nuptials and other related activities.

And with the success of Le Cottage comes The Hidden Barn Event Hall.

Both businesses are family owned and operated with Kat Fernandez working as manager.

She estimates The Hidden Barn will have a capacity of 300 people, pending inspection. Business developers will officially share location and contact details when more is finalized.

The Hidden Barn is slightly hidden for now as owners Olga Nesterenko and Bruno Fernandez and daughter Kat Fernandez are working to renovate a building in Port Neches.

“We started work in February with the plans and are quickly wrapping up,” Kat Fernandez said. “We are aiming for the building to be ready by early fall.”

The family listened to the needs of the brides and incorporated them into The Hidden Barn.

“There will be one large room for the reception or the ceremony and a separate suite in the back for the bridal room or any other events that may need additional space. It will have its own bathroom. We call it the hidden suite because it’s really out of sight,” she said.

The Hidden Barn will be a venue for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, anniversaries and anything special.

John Burton, president of the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said The Hidden Barn offers a great opportunity for the community to have another venue to host weddings and other types of events.

The family’s first venture, Le Cottage Event Hall, opened at 1227 Dallas Avenue in November 2019.