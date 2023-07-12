Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 26-July 2

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 26 to July 2:

  • Allen Santos, 21, other agency warrant(s)
  • Zerick Labarge, 45, other agency warrant(s)
  • Troy Erwin, 29, other agency warrant(s)
  • Kalen Hardin, 24, forgery

 Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 26 to July 2:

June 26

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 27

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Nottingham.

June 28

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Nall.

June 29

  • No reports.

June 30

  • No reports.

July 1

  • No reports.

July 2

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Llano.
  • A person was arrested for forgery in the 700 block of Magnolia.

