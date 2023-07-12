Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 26-July 2
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 26 to July 2:
- Allen Santos, 21, other agency warrant(s)
- Zerick Labarge, 45, other agency warrant(s)
- Troy Erwin, 29, other agency warrant(s)
- Kalen Hardin, 24, forgery
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 26 to July 2:
June 26
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
June 27
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Nottingham.
June 28
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Nall.
June 29
- No reports.
June 30
- No reports.
July 1
- No reports.
July 2
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Llano.
- A person was arrested for forgery in the 700 block of Magnolia.