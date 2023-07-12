Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June 26-July 2 Published 12:26 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 26 to July 2:

Allen Santos, 21, other agency warrant(s)

Zerick Labarge, 45, other agency warrant(s)

Troy Erwin, 29, other agency warrant(s)

Kalen Hardin, 24, forgery

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 26 to July 2:

June 26

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Avenue F.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.

June 27

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Nottingham.

June 28

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Nall.

June 29

No reports.

June 30

No reports.

July 1

No reports.

July 2