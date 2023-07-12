Port Arthur man linked to gun arrest at Academy Published 12:32 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A 21-year-old Port Arthur man has been released on bond after allegedly stealing items from Academy Sports + Outdoors and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Caleb Vital was arrested Friday on a charge of Class C theft with bond set at $150 and unlawfully carrying a weapon with bond at $2,500. He bonded out of jail the next day, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaumont police were called at approximately 11:43 a.m. Friday to Academy, 7130 Eastex Freeway in reference to two men in the store hiding ammunition and extended magazines. trying to steal them, according to a news release.

Just before the officers arrived, one of the men left the store and drove away in a Nissan Altima.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver, identified as Vital, was arrested.

While this was happening the second man was stopped as he exited the store. He reportedly dropped his backpack containing stolen items and ran from the scene.

Police searched but were unable to locate the man.

According to Beaumont police, the man was identified by officers and charges are pending.

The man is not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.