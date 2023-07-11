Robert A. (R.A.) Ogden Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Robert A. (R.A.) Ogden, beloved father of Bob, Patti, and Rusty Ogden and master caretaker of his beloved flower and vegetable gardens, died in his home at age 95 on July 7, 2023.

Despite mobility problems in his final years, he delighted in caring for the flower planters in downtown Port Neches and in logging his 150th donation to the LifeShare Blood Center.

Never a big talker, R.A. nevertheless enjoyed being in the company of friends at the Port Neches Senior Center and the First United Methodist Church in Port Neches.

He was for many years an Auxiliary Volunteer at both Park Place Hospital and the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

But whenever possible he was outside; his garage was his castle and his gardens were his playground.

Raised in Woodville, Texas, R.A. served in the Coast Guard, graduated from Sam Houston State University, and retired from Firestone in Orange.

His final act was to donate his body to the University of Texas McGovern Medical School in Houston to be used for the education of future physicians.

He leaves behind his three children as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held.