First United Methodist in Groves hosting blood drive Published 12:22 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at First United Methodist Church in Groves. The LifeShare Bus will be in the FUMC Groves parking lot at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Capitol Street. Come to the 10 a.m. worship service and stay to give the gift of life. Visit lifeshare.org to schedule a blood donation. Walkups are encouraged.