Possible thunderstorms, definite heat advisory Monday and this week for Southeast Texas Published 6:27 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Another round of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Monday morning and continue through the evening with the majority of storms developing in Louisiana.

Donald Jones of the National Weather Service said some of these storms will be capable of torrential rainfall that could lead to some localized street flooding.

Damaging winds will also be possible with a few of these storms.

With fewer storms expected over Southeast Texas, heat indices are expected to climb to between 105-110.

A heat advisory has been issued for Southeast Texas from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday.

Additional heat advisories will likely be needed across the region through the week.