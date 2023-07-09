Elite Fishing Series bringing tournament, outdoor expo to Port Arthur Published 12:04 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Calling all teams, clubs, church groups, organizations and Port Arthur lovers.

Your group is invited to a live taping of the Elite Fishing Series Weigh-In for the Discovery Channel July 22 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

Show up in club shirts or friend groups for the show or reserve a free space to set up a table and exhibit and share promotional items. Space is limited.

Visit Port Arthur is giving out free Port Arthur Fishing Guides and Port Arthur swag.

This taping is a great way to show the world some of the passion locals have for the city, which is celebrating its Quasquicentennial – 125th – year. Enjoy food trucks, live music and an exciting two-part weigh in.

Here’s some of what you’ll experience July 22:

Old West Smoke Company Food Truck

1-3 p.m. – Rolling Bones Live Music

3 p.m. – Hoodoo Sports Elite Kayak Tour, Live Weigh-In

3:30 p.m. – Elite Solo Tour Port Arthur Pass, Live Weigh-In

Pat Malone is the host and producer of the Elite Fishing Series, which has hosted several tournaments in Port Arthur since 2016.

“We are excited to feature the great fishing community of Port Arthur, Texas again in 2023 as part of our very exclusive Elite fishing shows on the Discovery Channel,” he said. “Championship Saturday’s final weigh in of professional anglers hits the stage to see who will take home the top cash prize of $10,000 and the title of Elite Fishing Solo Tour Champion.

“We are anticipating great community participation with an exciting indoor expo and professional fishing tournament weigh in taking place in the cool confines of the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.”

Other highlights planned at no charge include food, entertainment, community organizations and clubs, Boy Scouts, high school teams, boating, fishing and marine dealers, outdoor products four wheelers, lawn and garden and more.

An indoor stage with sound and lighting is planned when the kayak pros get it all started at 3 p.m. as a precursor to what will be a grand finale’ to the regular season on the frogg toggs Elite Solo Tour Series.

The pros on the Solo Tour compete with only one angler per boat, head-to-head for three Texas size redfish per day to take home the top prize of $10,000 and the title of Elite Solo Tour Champion. Professional cameramen will capture the footage from every angle on the road, water and stage side at this great event.

Email pmproductionsllc@icloud.com if you would possibly like to participate.

To follow Elite Fishing Series on Facebook, visit facebook.com/elitefishingseries.