WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT — Kenya Jacobs & Edward L. Davis II Published 12:26 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Kenya Jacobs is a Houston resident.

Her mother is Ida J. Davis and father is Emmanuel D. Jacobs Jr.

Her grandparents are the late Ophelia and Emmanuel Jacobs Sr. and the late Helen and Albert Jack Sr.

Kenya graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Spelman College with a major in computer science

She is the HR Leader, Mergers, Acquisitions and Strategic Initiatives at Trane Technologies.

Kenya holds a master’s degree from the University of Houston – Clear Lake in instructional technology.

Edward L. Davis II is a San Antonio resident.

His mother is Lillian Davis and father is Edward L. Davis Sr.

His grandparents are the late Darlee Washington and James Davis and the late Juanita and Jessie Brown.

Edward graduated from John Marshall High School and Morehouse College with a major in biology.

The couple will reside in Cypress.

Edward holds a master’s degree from Aspen University in nursing informatics.

He is a professor of nursing at Galen College of Nursing.

The wedding will take place Sept. 29, 2023, at Lux Vita Events in Houston. The wedding will be officiated by Dr. Kenneth L Brown of San Antonio.

