There’s still time to register for Chamber’s Industry Show

Published 12:16 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

By PA News

Turnout for the 2022 Industry Show in Port Arthur.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Industry Show on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. Opportunities are available for both sponsorships and lobby displays with booth setup beginning Aug. 1 from 2-5 p.m. The event is free to attend but requires registration by July 28. To register or inquire about sponsorships and booths, email acct@portarthurtexas.com or call 409-963-1107.

