There’s still time to register for Chamber’s Industry Show Published 12:16 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Industry Show on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. Opportunities are available for both sponsorships and lobby displays with booth setup beginning Aug. 1 from 2-5 p.m. The event is free to attend but requires registration by July 28. To register or inquire about sponsorships and booths, email acct@portarthurtexas.com or call 409-963-1107.