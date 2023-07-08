RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to celebrate service of Bishop Phillip Randall Published 12:18 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women, will hold their monthly meeting at 11 a.m. July 14 at The Schooner, 1507. U.S. 69, Nederland. The guest speaker will be Dwight Wagner, semi-retired administrator with Port Arthur Independent School District. Reservations required but walk-ins welcome. For more information or to RSVP, call Donna Brown at 409-722-0952 or Mary Prioux at 409-962-5571.

Bibleway New Beginning Fellowship Church, 1548 Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard St., is celebrating 42 years of service of Bishop Phillip Randall. The guest speaker will be Rev. Marcus Randall of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event starts at 11 a.m. July 23.

Christian speaker “Real Talk Kim” will serve as the keynote speaker of a Christian conference hosted by Rev. Terri Prescott, pastor of New Beginning World Outreach and the church. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and the doors will open at 6:15 p.m. at North Major Event Center, 3255 N. Major Drive, Suite D. For ticket information, go to terriprescottministry.com or Eventbrite “I was Not Built To Break.” Early bird ticket prices are available until midnight July 31. To purchase a physical ticket instead of a digital ticket, contact New Beginning World Church at 409-960-8249.

