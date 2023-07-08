KATHIE’S KORNER — A word to live and love Published 12:04 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

I think it’s important to be reminded about how powerful the Scriptures are in our lives for first of all salvation and healing in so many areas.

My Pastor, Ron Hammonds, reminds us how critical and refreshing the Scriptures are in our lives today (and always have been) for success in this volatile world. He recently gave us this Scripture to meditate on and live.

God says, “Love the lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10: 27 & 28

Did you know that you can love God?

He’s your own, personal, Heavenly Father, always available, listening and caring about you and yours. In all the Sunday schools and groups I attended growing up, no one ever told me that.

If you think God is invisible, forget it. Look around at His Creation, wow: babies, nature, you, and on and on. All He had to do was speak the Word and here we are, glory to Him.

We use the word “love” very descriptive and regularly in our lives. “I love pizza.” “I love my car.” “I love Saturdays.” “I love pink.” “I love money.” “I love noodles.”

Can you think of more? Don’t forget apricots.

Yet, we’re embarrassed to say, “I love God, He has done great things in me.”

Get over it. You may save someone’s life by your testimony, short and sweet.

