Texas Department of Transportation details 2-week Sabine Pass lane reduction

Published 9:04 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane reduction schedule that is going to impact Sabine Pass motorists for more than a week.

According to TxDOT, State Highway 87 just south of the Intercoastal Canal is going down to one lane of traffic between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

State officials said this begins Sunday and runs July 20.

The reduction is needed for repairs, the transportation department said.

