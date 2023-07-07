Police say Port Arthur man caught stealing ammunition from Academy Published 7:53 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

BEAUMONT — At 11:43 a.m. Friday, Beaumont Police responded to Academy (7130 Eastex) in reference to two males who were in the store hiding ammunition and extended magazines, trying to steal them.

Just prior to officers’ arrival, one of the suspects left the store and drove away in a Nissan Altima.

The Nissan was stopped as it was leaving, and the driver was arrested for theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He was identified as Caleb Vital a 21-year-old Port Arthur resident.

While this was happening, the second suspect exited the store and was confronted by BPD officers. He then dropped his backpack containing the stolen items and ran from the scene.

After a lengthy search of the area, the second suspect was not apprehended. However, he has been identified and charges will be filed. BPD Officers recovered all of the stolen ammunition and gun magazines.