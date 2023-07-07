Paula Patricia Adams Published 3:51 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Paula Patricia Adams, of Beaumont, formerly of Nederland, was reunited with her beloved husband upon her death on July 3, 2023.

She was born to Martha Eunice McCausland Parker, and Loy Dale Parker, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

She married Harold Adams on April 14, 1951, in Oklahoma and they enjoyed sixty-three years of marriage until his death in 2014.

Paula was a longtime member of First Methodist Church, Nederland, where she and Harold enjoyed attending their Sunday School class and church activities.

She attended Oklahoma College for Women. Paula loved being a mother and a homemaker and later worked at Lamar University in the College of Education and Human Development and the John Gray Library.

However, she considers her most rewarding work raising her daughter and loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Paula was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star where she held the star point positions of Martha, Ruth, and Warder.

Paula served as Associate Conductress in 1994 and Conductress in 1995.

She enjoyed working in the Jefferson County election board as a poll clerk. Paula loved sewing, needlework, playing the piano, and volunteering.

She was active as a Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout troops, served various jobs in PTA, donated to her church, First Methodist Church in Nederland, worked and supported her husband in their respective Masonic organizations, Eastern Star and Masons, and later served as a school volunteer at Amelia Elementary where her grandchildren attended.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Maridale Still and her husband, Randy, of Beaumont; grandson, Brandan Still and his wife, Jena, of Houston; granddaughters, Kristen Davidson and her husband, Drew, of Beaumont, and Kimberly Hoover and her husband, Zachary, of Crystal Beach; great grandsons, Roman Davidson, Joseph Still, and Jonathan Still; sister-in-law, Mary Evelyn Adams, of Enid, Oklahoma; and niece, Janelle James of Houston.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha Eunice and Loy Dale Parker; husband of sixty-three years, Harold Adams; brother, Lloyd Dale Parker; sister-in-law, Ava Parker of Houston, and niece Dalynne Parker of Houston.

A gathering of Mrs. Adams’ family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Her entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church, 104 North 13th Street, Nederland, Texas 77627.

Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com